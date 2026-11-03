In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 years

The Rome Prosecutor’s Office has reopened the investigation into the murder of renowned Italian director, poet, and writer Pier Paolo Pasolini, which took place on November 2, 1975. Fifty-one years after the crime, a new witness has emerged in the case who may help establish the circumstances of the tragedy. ANSA reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the new witness potentially possesses information that could shed light on the circumstances of the murder, which have remained the subject of controversy for more than half a century.

The renewal of the investigation was initiated by lawyer Stefano Maccioni. In November 2025, he filed the relevant petition on behalf of the Order of Journalists of the Lazio region, director Davide Grieco, and writer Giovanni Giovannetti. In May 2026, the submission was supplemented with new materials.

What is known about Pasolini’s mysterious murder

Pasolini’s body was found on November 2, 1975, in Ostia near Rome. Police detained 17-year-old Pino Pelosi, who confessed to the director’s murder.

The court sentenced him to nearly 10 years in prison. In 1983, Pelosi was released early, and he later retracted his testimony.

According to Pelosi’s new version of events, other people attacked the director and called him a "dirty communist" during the assault. These statements raised doubts about the true circumstances of the crime.

Pier Paolo Pasolini was one of the most renowned Italian filmmakers of the 20th century. His best-known works include "Mamma Roma," "Hawks and Sparrows," and "Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom."

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