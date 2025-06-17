$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
In Israel, Ayatollah Khamenei was warned against attacks on civilians and reminded of the fate of Saddam Hussein

Kyiv • UNN

The Israeli Defense Minister warned the Iranian leader of consequences like Saddam Hussein if the attacks continue. Israel will act against military targets in Tehran.

In Israel, Ayatollah Khamenei was warned against attacks on civilians and reminded of the fate of Saddam Hussein

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "about a fate similar to that of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein." In 2003, the Iraqi dictator was overthrown as a result of the invasion of US troops, and was later found and hanged by court order, UNN writes with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and launching rockets at Israeli civilians. He should remember the fate of the dictator in a country bordering Iran, who chose the same path against the State of Israel.

– Katz said, hinting at Saddam Hussein, who, after the overthrow of his regime, was found in an underground hiding place and later hanged by the court of the new Iraqi state.

Katz mentioned the Israeli strike carried out the day before on the headquarters of the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran. He noted that other continuations of the Iranian civilian regime may also be targets of attacks.

We will continue to act today against regime and military targets in Tehran, just as we did yesterday against the authorities that broadcast propaganda and incitement.

– Katz noted.

He also called on the residents of Tehran to evacuate from dangerous areas in accordance with the instructions of the Israel Defense Forces, which were distributed in Persian.

Addendum

Israeli military destroyed the head of intelligence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and his deputy, as well as the heads of intelligence of the "Quds" forces. The liquidation dealt a blow to Iran's ability to carry out terrorist attacks.

New commanders of the army and the IRGC were appointed in Iran after reports of the liquidation of their predecessors by Israel.

