In Irpin, due to the lack of electricity, water will be supplied according to a schedule

In Irpin, Kyiv region, water supply is temporarily being switched to a schedule due to power outages. This was reported by KP "Irpinvodokanal", writes UNN.

Details

Due to the lack of electricity, water supply will be provided according to a temporary schedule:

from 06:00 to 09:00

from 18:00 to 21:30

After the power supply is restored, water supply will be restored to normal operation. Thank you for your understanding and patience. KP "Irpinvodokanal" is working in conditions of extraordinary challenges to provide the community with water - the message says.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolesnyk reported that the situation in the energy system is difficult, and there are no forecasts due to emergency recovery work. The return to hourly blackouts will occur after their completion.

