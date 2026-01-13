$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
In Irpin, due to the lack of electricity, water will be supplied according to a schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In Irpin, water will be temporarily supplied according to a schedule from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 18:00 to 21:30. This is due to the lack of electricity supply.

In Irpin, due to the lack of electricity, water will be supplied according to a schedule

In Irpin, Kyiv region, water supply is temporarily being switched to a schedule due to power outages. This was reported by KP "Irpinvodokanal", writes UNN.

Details

Due to the lack of electricity, water supply will be provided according to a temporary schedule:

  • from 06:00 to 09:00
    • from 18:00 to 21:30

      After the power supply is restored, water supply will be restored to normal operation. Thank you for your understanding and patience. KP "Irpinvodokanal" is working in conditions of extraordinary challenges to provide the community with water

      - the message says.

      Recall

      Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolesnyk reported that the situation in the energy system is difficult, and there are no forecasts due to emergency recovery work. The return to hourly blackouts will occur after their completion.

      Kyiv region police to inform about air raid alerts via loudspeakers during power outages13.01.26, 15:50 • 1194 views

      Olga Rozgon

