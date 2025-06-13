In India, the second black box was found at the crash site of the Air India plane

Investigators of the Air India plane crash found the second flight recorder just a few hours after the first one was discovered. Indian investigators have discovered another black box among the wreckage of the passenger plane. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

The plane's digital recorder was found on a roof near the crash site, the Indian Bureau of Aviation Accident Investigation said.

It is noted that the search operations are ongoing, and law enforcement officers continue to collect evidence.

40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh from Leicester, the only surviving passenger, who was sitting in seat 11A, told the Hindustan Times: "Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise, and then the plane crashed. It all happened so fast."

According to Air India, the passengers included 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, one Canadian citizen and seven Portuguese citizens.

The Indian government is considering temporarily suspending the operation of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, NDTV reported.

Indian media reported that an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. Air India has confirmed the incident with its aircraft.

The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, carrying 242 people, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. 204 bodies were found at the crash site in India.