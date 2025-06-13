In India, the second black box was found at the crash site of the Air India plane

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
06:18 PM • 5632 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 40918 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 43481 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 43172 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 51562 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 69546 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 76798 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95538 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 241990 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171580 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
76%
751mm
Popular news
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBUJune 13, 09:19 AM • 132940 views
"Loud" night in occupied Crimea: "ATESH" told about the consequencesJune 13, 11:29 AM • 13080 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 67032 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 31990 views
Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Zelensky02:20 PM • 6198 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 67342 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 137858 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 146388 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 158914 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 241990 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 40918 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 32234 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 88962 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 69826 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 135061 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

In India, the second black box was found at the crash site of the Air India plane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

In India, the second flight recorder of the crashed Air India plane was found. There were 242 people on board, including 169 Indian citizens and 53 British citizens.

In India, the second black box was found at the crash site of the Air India plane

Investigators of the Air India plane crash found the second flight recorder just a few hours after the first one was discovered. Indian investigators have discovered another black box among the wreckage of the passenger plane. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

The plane's digital recorder was found on a roof near the crash site, the Indian Bureau of Aviation Accident Investigation said.

It is noted that the search operations are ongoing, and law enforcement officers continue to collect evidence.

40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh from Leicester, the only surviving passenger, who was sitting in seat 11A, told the Hindustan Times: "Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise, and then the plane crashed. It all happened so fast."

According to Air India, the passengers included 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, one Canadian citizen and seven Portuguese citizens.

The Indian government is considering temporarily suspending the operation of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, NDTV reported.

Supplement

Indian media reported that an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. Air India has confirmed the incident with its aircraft.

The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, carrying 242 people, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. 204 bodies were found at the crash site in India.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldEvents
India
Canada
United Kingdom
Portugal
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9