The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) party in Saxony-Anhalt is counting on AfD votes to advance an initiative against further German aid to Ukraine. NTV reports this, citing a BSW campaign document, UNN writes.

Details

BSW’s leading candidates, Claudia Wittig and Thomas Schulze, said they hoped AfD votes would help them secure a majority in the new state parliament for the respective proposal. There is no official agreement between the parties, but BSW believes that AfD will support the initiative.

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BSW wants the future government of Saxony-Anhalt to oppose multibillion-euro military support for Ukraine in the Bundesrat. The party claims that such assistance places a financial burden on Germany.

Wagenknecht called for giving Ukraine “not a single cent”

We want a policy that thinks more about Köthen than Kyiv – Wittig and Schulze said.

BSW founder Sahra Wagenknecht said that “not a single cent more” should be directed toward supporting Ukraine, instead calling for diplomatic efforts.

At the same time, an Insa poll conducted in early February showed that 52% of Germans favored increasing Western support for Ukraine if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire and peace negotiations. Thirty-five percent of respondents opposed further support for Ukraine.

Germany has postponed the procurement of JASSM-ER long-range missiles for the F-35 due to shifting priorities following Russia’s invasion