In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The BSW in Saxony-Anhalt is counting on support from the AfD to block military aid to Ukraine through the Bundesrat. Wagenknecht called for no funds to be provided.
The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) party in Saxony-Anhalt is counting on AfD votes to advance an initiative against further German aid to Ukraine. NTV reports this, citing a BSW campaign document, UNN writes.
Details
BSW’s leading candidates, Claudia Wittig and Thomas Schulze, said they hoped AfD votes would help them secure a majority in the new state parliament for the respective proposal. There is no official agreement between the parties, but BSW believes that AfD will support the initiative.
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BSW wants the future government of Saxony-Anhalt to oppose multibillion-euro military support for Ukraine in the Bundesrat. The party claims that such assistance places a financial burden on Germany.
Wagenknecht called for giving Ukraine “not a single cent”
We want a policy that thinks more about Köthen than Kyiv
BSW founder Sahra Wagenknecht said that “not a single cent more” should be directed toward supporting Ukraine, instead calling for diplomatic efforts.
At the same time, an Insa poll conducted in early February showed that 52% of Germans favored increasing Western support for Ukraine if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire and peace negotiations. Thirty-five percent of respondents opposed further support for Ukraine.
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