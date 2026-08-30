In Germany, a 15-year-old Ukrainian is suspected of killing his father: details

In the German city of Dortmund, a 15-year-old teenager was remanded in custody on suspicion of murdering his 49-year-old father. UNN reports this, citing RTL and a statement from the Dortmund police.

Details

According to sources, the tragedy may have been preceded by an argument over prepaid cards for online games, while investigators are reportedly checking information about the minor’s possible radicalization. The motive for the crime has not officially been established yet.

The body of a 49-year-old man bearing signs of a violent death was discovered on the morning of August 22 in an apartment in Dortmund’s Hörde district. Law enforcement officers detained the victim’s 15-year-old son on suspicion of involvement in his death. The following day, a court issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of murder. The teenager is being held in custody.

Due to the suspect’s age, the police and prosecutor’s office are not disclosing details of the case and have not officially named a motive.

According to Bild, the family originates from Ukraine. The publication claims that the deceased had previously served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fought against the Russian invasion, later moving to Germany.

According to German media reports, at the time of the tragedy, the man and his son were alone in the apartment, as the teenager’s mother and younger sister were absent.

Bild reports that the teenager allegedly stabbed his father twice in the chest while he was on the sofa. Afterward, according to media reports, the 15-year-old himself called emergency services. Police detained him at the scene.

RTL, citing its own sources, reports that shortly before the tragedy, the father and son may have had an argument over prepaid payment cards for online games.

At the same time, this version has not been officially confirmed by the prosecutor’s office.

German media also report possible long-running conflicts in the family. Some neighbors told Bild that they had previously heard arguments between the father and son. Other sources cited by the publication also spoke of possible incidents of domestic violence, although this information has not yet been confirmed by law enforcement authorities.

Possible radicalization being investigated

On August 29, Bild reported that law enforcement officers were also allegedly investigating a possible radicalization of the teenager.

According to the boy’s acquaintances, about a year ago he converted to Islam, prayed, and attended a mosque. At the same time, there is no public information about his links to extremist organizations, the possession of relevant materials, or a religious motive for the crime.

The teenager’s lawyer, Ali Mojab, told RTL that he knew nothing about the radicalization of his client. In the defense’s view, the conflict within the family itself may be key to understanding the circumstances of the case.

The defense also points out that after injuring his father, the teenager called for help himself. The lawyer does not rule out that this circumstance could affect the final legal classification of the minor’s actions.

The 15-year-old remains in custody on suspicion of murder. Under German juvenile law, if convicted of a particularly serious crime, a minor of this age may face up to ten years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.

Previously

In one of the apartment buildings in Odesa’s Kyivskyi district, a 50-year-old man allegedly shot his parents with a hunting rifle and wounded his brother. Afterward, he barricaded himself in the apartment and took his own life.