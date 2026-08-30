Germany has postponed the procurement of JASSM-ER long-range missiles for the F-35 due to shifting priorities following Russia’s invasion

Germany has postponed indefinitely the procurement of up to 75 AGM-158B/B2 JASSM-ER cruise missiles, with a range of approximately 900 km, for F-35A fighter jets. The reason was a restructuring of the Air Force’s priorities following russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Berlin inquired about the possibility of procuring JASSM-ER missiles as early as 2022, together with the purchase of F-35A Lightning II aircraft. However, the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support confirmed that the missile deal was never implemented.

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The agency said that the procurement of JASSM-ER missiles had been "postponed indefinitely in favor of other projects." At the same time, it did not name the specific programs that had been given higher priority.

The war in Ukraine changed the Luftwaffe’s plans

According to Defense Express, the decision to review the procurement is linked to a "sharp change in the geopolitical situation" following the start of russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. This led to a comprehensive restructuring of the capabilities of the German Air Force.

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At the same time, a January 2026 article on the Bundeswehr’s official website stated that Germany had allegedly already procured JASSM-ER missiles. However, the relevant federal agency effectively refuted this information, confirming that the program had been postponed.

Thus, at least at the initial stage, Germany’s F-35A aircraft will not be armed with JASSM-ER missiles, which are capable of striking targets at a distance of approximately 900 km.

A RAACM missile was being prepared for Ukraine, and the US Navy has already ordered a new version with a range of over 1,800 km