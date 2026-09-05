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In Germany, production of thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine has begun—one of them can strike at a distance of 1,500 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Auterion Airlogix will produce 5,000 drones for Ukraine by 2027. Anubis has a range of up to 1,500 km and a 40–50 kg warhead.

In Germany, production of thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine has begun—one of them can strike at a distance of 1,500 km

The American-German-Ukrainian company Auterion Airlogix has launched serial production of 5,000 Anubis and Seth-X drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Defense Express, according to UNN.

Details

Production was launched at a plant near Munich. The contract is worth approximately €300 million, with funding provided by the German government. The order is planned to be completed by mid-2027.

Under the joint project, Auterion is responsible for the software, while the Ukrainian company Airlogix is responsible for the hardware of the drones.

What is known about Anubis and Seth-X

Anubis belongs to the class of long-range strike drones. According to Defense Express, it has a range of up to 1,500 km and a warhead weighing 40–50 kg. The company also emphasizes that the drones are adapted to operate in conditions of intensive use of electronic warfare systems.

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Less is known about the Seth-X. It is designed to engage personnel, lightly armored vehicles and logistics vehicles at medium range.

Both models have already been documented in use by Ukrainian military personnel. Anubis has appeared in official materials from the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as in photos from the Russian side.

In the future, the company plans to open another plant in eastern Germany. According to Defense Express, the project will provide Ukraine with an additional production line for strike drones, while giving Germany the opportunity to strengthen its own defense-industrial potential at the same time.

Production of 5,000 long-range drones for Ukraine has begun in Germany03.09.26, 19:19 • 5532 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Munich
Germany
Ukraine