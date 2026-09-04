A Ukrainian factory has begun producing barrels for the M777, Archer, and other foreign artillery systems

The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Building Plant, known as the manufacturer of the Bohdana self-propelled howitzer, has mastered the production of artillery barrels for Ukrainian and foreign systems of various calibers. Defense Express reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The enterprise currently manufactures barrels of 25 mm, 30 mm, 35 mm, 105 mm, 122 mm, and 155 mm calibers. At the same time, the plant's technological capabilities allow it to work with calibers of up to 203 mm, although the specific range depends on the state order.

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KZVV cooperates with 105 European companies, including Rheinmetall, KNDS, Leonardo, and BAE Systems. The Ukrainian manufacturer emphasizes that it does not copy foreign designs but works on the basis of licensing agreements.

Barrels for the M777, Archer, and Krab

BAE Systems orders barrels from the Ukrainian enterprise for the M777, AS-90, L119, FH-70, Krab, and Archer artillery systems. Defense Express notes that this indicates a significant increase in the capabilities of Ukraine's defense industry, which until about 10 years ago had no experience in the mass production of artillery.

In addition, according to the publication, KZVV is responsible for localizing production of the 105 mm L119 light howitzer in Ukraine. Defense Express also suggests that the enterprise may be a partner of BAE Systems, which received artillery barrel blanks manufactured in the United Kingdom.

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