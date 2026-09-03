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Production of 5,000 long-range drones for Ukraine has begun in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Auterion and Airlogix are producing more than 5,000 drones for Ukraine in Germany. The €300 million contract is to be fulfilled by mid-\r\n2027.

Production of 5,000 long-range drones for Ukraine has begun in Germany

Drone production for Ukraine has begun in Germany. The German-American defense company Auterion and Ukraine’s Airlogix have already announced the production of the first drones, with a total of 5,000 drones planned. Handelsblatt reports, as cited by UNN

Mass production of more than 5,000 long-range combat drones for Ukraine has begun in the Greater Munich area. The German-American defense company Auterion and its Ukrainian partner in the joint venture, Airlogix, announced the production of the first drones. The German government’s order is to be fulfilled by mid-2027 

- the publication writes. 

According to industry sources, the value of the contract is approximately €300 million. The drones are part of Germany’s support for Ukraine, which was illegally attacked by Russia in 2022 and has been waging a defensive war ever since.

The joint venture, founded only in February, expects further orders and a long-term contract. In addition to the unnamed production site near Munich, production is planned at another facility in eastern Germany. The project includes two different models – one with a medium flight range and another with a longer range of up to 1,500 kilometers. 

For the drones, Auterion supplies the software and operating system, while Airlogix supplies the hardware. 

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, which discussed accelerating all processes for the production of high-speed interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." According to him, the prototypes have been developed and are being brought up to the required level of effectiveness. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
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