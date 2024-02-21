In Germany, local residents voted against the plan to expand the Tesla plant

Local residents living near the site of Tesla's large German factory in Grünheide voted against the facility's expansion plans in a non-binding public poll conducted by local authorities. But the vote is not binding, and local authorities can still make this decision. This was reported by DW, according to UNN .

There were 3,499 votes against and 1,882 in favor, a turnout of about 70% in a small village east of Berlin, near the Polish border.

The results were announced by the local administration late on Tuesday.

The Tesla factory produces electric cars that have been seen as a solution to the problem of carbon emissions from traditional modes of transportation, but the plant has been criticized by environmental groups since its construction.

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, plans to build a railroad freight depot and warehouses, as well as a kindergarten for employees' children.

This is expected to reduce the burden on other freight rail transport facilities and allow for the hiring of more employees.

The additional storage space will also improve supply security. Recently, the plant was forced to suspend production due to disruptions in shipping in the Red Sea caused by Houthi militants in Yemen.

But this process will also result in the deforestation of about 100 hectares (approximately 250 acres) of forest in a rural community of less than 8,000 people near the protected area.

Opponents of the expansion also say that part of the project will affect the water protection zone; Grünheide is located between two lakes.

The Tesla factory in Grünheide started production in 2022. The company describes it as its first production base in Europe and "our most modern, sustainable, and efficient factory.