Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92671 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109533 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156123 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174560 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165753 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39996 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74375 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42465 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 35242 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67816 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252179 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226851 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212814 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238526 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225242 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92671 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67816 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74375 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113296 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114176 views
In Germany, local residents voted against the plan to expand the Tesla plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28696 views

Local residents voted against Tesla's expansion plan in a non-binding poll.

Local residents living near the site of Tesla's large German factory in Grünheide voted against the facility's expansion plans in a non-binding public poll conducted by local authorities. But the vote is not binding, and local authorities can still make this decision. This was reported by DW, according to UNN .

Details

There were 3,499 votes against and 1,882 in favor, a turnout of about 70% in a small village east of Berlin, near the Polish border.

The results were announced by the local administration late on Tuesday.

The Tesla factory produces electric cars that have been seen as a solution to the problem of carbon emissions from traditional modes of transportation, but the plant has been criticized by environmental groups since its construction.

Addendum Addendum

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, plans to build a railroad freight depot and warehouses, as well as a kindergarten for employees' children.

This is expected to reduce the burden on other freight rail transport facilities and allow for the hiring of more employees.

The additional storage space will also improve supply security. Recently, the plant was forced to suspend production due to disruptions in shipping in the Red Sea caused by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Tesla plans to release a new and cheap electric car called "Redwood" in 202524.01.24, 13:04 • 39368 views

But this process will also result in the deforestation of about 100 hectares (approximately 250 acres) of forest in a rural community of less than 8,000 people near the protected area.

Opponents of the expansion also say that part of the project will affect the water protection zone; Grünheide is located between two lakes.

The Tesla factory in Grünheide started production in 2022. The company describes it as its first production base in Europe and "our most modern, sustainable, and efficient factory.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
europeEurope
germanyGermany
yemenYemen
berlinBerlin
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising