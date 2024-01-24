Tesla plans to release a new and cheap electric car called "Redwood" in 2025

Tesla plans to start production of a new mass-market electric vehicle codenamed Redwood in mid-2025. Currently, the production is shrouded in secrecy, with only unofficial data indicating that it may be a "compact crossover.

Tesla has told suppliers that it wants to start production of a new mass-market electric vehicle, codenamed Redwood, in mid-2025. According to four people familiar with the matter, two of whom describe the model as a compact crossover.

There is a possibility that the Redwood will cost $25,000, which is $10,000 less than, for example, the price for the Model 3, which currently has a starting price of $38,990 in the United States. It is noted that in any case, the Redwood will be a more affordable electric vehicle aimed at a wider audience.

Musk first promised to create a $25,000 car in 2020, but later shelved the plan and then returned to it. Last year, Musk said he was concerned about the impact of high interest rates on consumer demand for expensive goods like cars. Tesla then sent out "requests for quotations," or invitations to tender, to suppliers for the Redwood model and projected a weekly production volume of 10,000 cars.

