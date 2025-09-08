In Frankivsk region, a group that terrorized businesses in Ukraine was exposed: among those detained is the "overseer" of Kolomyia

Law enforcement officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region exposed 12 members of an organized criminal group that systematically extorted money from entrepreneurs in several regions of Ukraine for a year and a half. Among the suspects are the "overseer" for Kolomyia and the district and his accomplices, who acted according to a single scheme of intimidation and blackmail. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the group operated from February 2024 to August 2025. The victim was forced to pay non-existent debts, subjected to physical violence, threatened with harm to relatives, and forced to sign fictitious receipts. The organizer, known as the "overseer" for Kolomyia, coordinated the group's activities, and his closest accomplice – a criminal authority with the status of a "tramp" – effectively acted as a co-organizer. "Overseers" from other cities and their enforcers were also involved in the scheme.

At least four residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region suffered from the criminals' actions. The total amount of demands amounted to over 828 thousand US dollars. – reported the OGP.

The most high-profile case was recorded in August 2025: in Yaremche, an entrepreneur was extorted $800,000, subjected to violence, and his wife was threatened, forcing her to sign a "receipt" for a fictitious debt of $300,000. The perpetrators were detained while transferring the money.

As part of the special operation, law enforcement officers conducted 28 searches in six regions and in Kyiv and Odesa, seizing 7 luxury cars, over 28 thousand US dollars, 655 euros, 27.8 thousand hryvnias, firearms, mobile phones, bank cards, and other material evidence.

Currently, 10 suspects are in custody without bail, one with the possibility of bail, and the motion for another is still being considered. The issue of seizing the confiscated property is also being resolved.

