In France, MEPs adopted a resolution on the seizure of frozen Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
The National Assembly of France adopted a resolution on the seizure of frozen Russian assets to increase support for Ukraine. 288 deputies voted in favor.
French deputies have adopted a resolution on strengthening support for Ukraine, in particular, 288 votes against 54 adopted the text on the arrest of Russian assets.
Transmits UNN with reference to Le Figaro and RFI.
French parliamentarians voted for a resolution on strengthening support for Ukraine in the face of Moscow's aggression. In particular, the issue of the arrest of assets owned by Russian citizens and currently frozen was considered
RFI reminds that it is about 230 billion euros of frozen Russian assets. The text, adopted by 288 votes against 54, is essentially symbolic, transmits the International Radio of France.
Socialists, environmentalists, the former presidential majority and the right-wing Republicans voted for the resolution by a majority. Instead, the National Association (RN) abstained. Marine Le Pen argued her decision by the presence of a clause inviting the EU to "facilitate Ukraine's accession to the Union." La France Insoumise (LFI), like the Communists, decided to oppose it.
Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg13.03.25, 07:27 • 17145 views