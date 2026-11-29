In Donetsk region, an enemy FPV drone attacked an armored vehicle belonging to rescuers. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, while carrying out an official assignment in Kramatorsk district, an armored operational vehicle of the State Emergency Service came under attack by an enemy FPV drone.

As a result of the strike, the vehicle was damaged. No personnel were injured — the statement says.

It is indicated that the enemy once again "deliberately attacks those who are the first to come to people's aid."

We remind you

On November 11, Russian strikes on Yahotyn claimed the lives of two rescuers.

A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a building in Zaporizhzhia