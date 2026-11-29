In Donetsk region, an FPV drone damaged an armored rescue vehicle
Kyiv • UNN
In Kramatorsk district, an FPV drone attacked an armored vehicle belonging to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The vehicle was damaged, and the rescuers were unharmed.
In Donetsk region, an enemy FPV drone attacked an armored vehicle belonging to rescuers. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that, while carrying out an official assignment in Kramatorsk district, an armored operational vehicle of the State Emergency Service came under attack by an enemy FPV drone.
As a result of the strike, the vehicle was damaged. No personnel were injured
It is indicated that the enemy once again "deliberately attacks those who are the first to come to people's aid."
We remind you
On November 11, Russian strikes on Yahotyn claimed the lives of two rescuers.
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