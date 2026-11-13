A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a building in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, a concrete slab fell on a rescuer while rubble was being cleared after an attack by the Russian Federation. Fifty people were injured, including 8 children.
A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Zaporizhzhia damaged by an enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.
A concrete slab fell on an employee of the "Kobra" rescue service who was working at the site of the destruction. Unfortunately, the rescuer was killed
It is currently known that 50 people were injured in the enemy attack on a residential building, including 8 children.
We would like to remind you
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine previously reported that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including 5 children. The strike also damaged apartments in the five-story building and the building's facade.