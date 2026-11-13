A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a building in Zaporizhzhia

A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Zaporizhzhia damaged by an enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.

A concrete slab fell on an employee of the "Kobra" rescue service who was working at the site of the destruction. Unfortunately, the rescuer was killed - the statement says.

It is currently known that 50 people were injured in the enemy attack on a residential building, including 8 children.

We would like to remind you

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine previously reported that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including 5 children. The strike also damaged apartments in the five-story building and the building's facade.