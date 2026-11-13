A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a building in Zaporizhzhia

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
05:37 PM • 486 views
Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week
03:50 PM • 13595 views
SBU General Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada to establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO in corruption.
03:38 PM • 15160 views
She questioned Huang’s decisions — what is known about 59-year-old Colette Kress, who temporarily took over as head of Nvidia
03:19 PM • 9764 views
"There is no reason to panic": minister assesses whether a sunflower oil shortage threatens amid Russian strikes
03:16 PM • 13876 views
The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend
01:33 PM • 20819 views
"Google Tax" — how many billions the budget received and who among the largest taxpayers
01:16 PM • 18295 views
Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries
12:59 PM • 15034 views
First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine
12:25 PM • 15258 views
After the latest Starshield outages, the speed restriction remains in place, with no clear explanations — Zelenskyy
November 13, 10:41 AM • 19957 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine will fall after new shipments arrive — Koretskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
6.8m/s
94%
737mm
Popular news
The bill on terms of service has already been prepared in several versions; work is underway within the government — the Ministry of DefenseNovember 13, 10:06 AM • 8054 views
Kremlin expects a new round of peace talks "fairly soon"November 13, 10:34 AM • 7320 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million12:24 PM • 22235 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card12:48 PM • 24748 views
Finland contacted Ukraine after a Russian warship was struck02:34 PM • 12726 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card12:48 PM • 24948 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 36963 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 38988 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 36920 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 37728 views
Actual people
Friedrich Merz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million12:24 PM • 22388 views
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 26332 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 27054 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealedNovember 12, 06:16 PM • 26635 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:20 PM • 33923 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Heating
SpaceX Starship

A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a building in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a concrete slab fell on a rescuer while rubble was being cleared after an attack by the Russian Federation. Fifty people were injured, including 8 children.

A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a building in Zaporizhzhia

A rescuer was killed while clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Zaporizhzhia damaged by an enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.

A concrete slab fell on an employee of the "Kobra" rescue service who was working at the site of the destruction. Unfortunately, the rescuer was killed

- the statement says.

It is currently known that 50 people were injured in the enemy attack on a residential building, including 8 children.

We would like to remind you

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine previously reported that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including 5 children. The strike also damaged apartments in the five-story building and the building's facade.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia