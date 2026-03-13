$44.160.1950.960.02
In Dnipropetrovsk region, military unit officials were caught in fortification schemes worth 14 million - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two schemes of embezzlement of funds for fortifications through price overestimation were exposed. Five individuals, led by a colonel, have been notified of suspicion.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, military unit officials were caught in fortification schemes worth 14 million - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Officials of a military unit are suspected in a case of multi-million dollar embezzlement on fortifications in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on social media on Friday, UNN reports.

Corruption schemes during the construction of defense lines have been exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One military unit. Two schemes. Five suspects. Over UAH 14 million in damages to the state

- Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, "in 2024, officials of the military unit, together with civilian accomplices, organized the procurement of materials for fortifications at inflated prices."

"The scheme is simple: controlled enterprises received direct contracts, and the prices in them were inflated by approximately 20% above the market. Budget funds were transferred to the accounts of companies, after which the money was cashed out or legalized," the Prosecutor General said.

At the same time, according to his data, "materials for defensive positions were actually purchased much cheaper."

"One of the episodes was organized by the commander of the military unit with the rank of colonel," Kravchenko said.

According to the Prosecutor General, in just two months (May-June 2024), the state suffered UAH 7.3 million in damages.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"In another episode, the head of the state procurement group of the military unit, an officer of this group, his wife, and a civilian arbitration manager were involved. They appropriated another approximately UAH 6.7 million," the Prosecutor General noted.

"Precautionary measures have already been chosen for three suspects, another one is in the hospital," Kravchenko said.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We are checking the involvement of other officials and possible embezzlement of tens of millions of hryvnias. We continue to work," Kravchenko emphasized.

Schemes in the construction of fortifications, poor road repairs and more: Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions

Julia Shramko

Society
State budget
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine