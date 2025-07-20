In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, there is destruction

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 09:47 PM • 14155 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 40729 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 30147 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 32512 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 98918 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 223517 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108652 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98916 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 97075 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77770 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
95%
742mm
Popular news
Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuatedJuly 19, 10:44 PM • 3618 views
Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander EuropeJuly 20, 12:02 AM • 5776 views
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including childrenJuly 20, 12:16 AM • 7300 views
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast01:19 AM • 17136 views
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a coma01:49 AM • 11318 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 223526 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 148069 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 215358 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 236429 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 413810 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
London
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 20458 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 98930 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 143616 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 146349 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 151064 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams

In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, there is destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, houses, a gas pipeline, power grids, and a farm were damaged. A garage caught fire in Nikopol, and grain was destroyed in the Vasylkivska community.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, there is destruction

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack. In addition, private and multi-story buildings, a gas pipeline, a power line, and a farm were damaged, writes UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

The aggressor continued to terrorize Nikopol region, using drones and artillery. He targeted the district center, Marhanets and Pokrov communities. 6 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. According to updated information, due to an enemy drone hit, which occurred yesterday evening, a garage caught fire in Nikopol. The fire was extinguished

- the message says.

It is noted that the enemy used UAVs against the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykiv district. As a result of the fire, grain at the farm was destroyed. The fire has now been extinguished.

According to updated data, five people were injured in yesterday's missile attack in this community. A 70-year-old man is in serious condition. Another 71-year-old victim is receiving outpatient treatment. Among the injured are also women aged 41 and 70, and a 59-year-old man.

"In the Mezhova community, infrastructure was affected by FPV drone attacks," the OVA reported.

The OVA also reported that due to a massive attack on Pavlohrad, in the city, in addition to an educational institution and a private house, 27 multi-story buildings were damaged.

Addition

On July 19, as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, three civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Raiske. Six more people, including four from Kostiantynivka and two from Raiske, were injured.

Russian troops shelled the village of Zymivnyk near Kherson, injuring a 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father. Both were hospitalized with explosive injuries and other damages.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Konstantinovka
Pavlohrad
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9