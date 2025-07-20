In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, there is destruction

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack. In addition, private and multi-story buildings, a gas pipeline, a power line, and a farm were damaged, writes UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

The aggressor continued to terrorize Nikopol region, using drones and artillery. He targeted the district center, Marhanets and Pokrov communities. 6 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. According to updated information, due to an enemy drone hit, which occurred yesterday evening, a garage caught fire in Nikopol. The fire was extinguished - the message says.

It is noted that the enemy used UAVs against the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykiv district. As a result of the fire, grain at the farm was destroyed. The fire has now been extinguished.

According to updated data, five people were injured in yesterday's missile attack in this community. A 70-year-old man is in serious condition. Another 71-year-old victim is receiving outpatient treatment. Among the injured are also women aged 41 and 70, and a 59-year-old man.

"In the Mezhova community, infrastructure was affected by FPV drone attacks," the OVA reported.

The OVA also reported that due to a massive attack on Pavlohrad, in the city, in addition to an educational institution and a private house, 27 multi-story buildings were damaged.

Addition

On July 19, as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, three civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Raiske. Six more people, including four from Kostiantynivka and two from Raiske, were injured.

Russian troops shelled the village of Zymivnyk near Kherson, injuring a 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father. Both were hospitalized with explosive injuries and other damages.