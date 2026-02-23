In Dnipro, fraudsters profited from deceiving EU citizens with crypto through call centers; elite cars and millions in foreign currency were found – Prosecutor General

An international investigative team, as part of a large-scale special operation, uncovered a network of fraudulent call centers in Dnipro, where EU citizens were defrauded through "crypto-investing." Law enforcement officers conducted over 30 searches, seizing luxury cars and millions in various currencies. 11 suspects were detained, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on social media on Monday, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, and in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of Latvia and Lithuania, a large-scale special operation, "VENI, VIDI, VICI," was conducted. Within the framework of an international joint investigative group coordinated by Eurojust, a network of fraudulent call centers operating in Dnipro was dismantled. The members of the criminal organization, which included 11 local residents, defrauded citizens of EU member states using a double-deception scheme. - Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, the first stage was "pseudo-investment."

"Operators called citizens of EU countries and offered 'profitable investments' in cryptocurrency, using popular platforms. Through remote access to the victims' gadgets, they helped them open crypto wallets, created the illusion of profit growth in fictitious applications, and sometimes even returned small amounts to convince them to invest more. As soon as a person tried to withdraw all funds, the connection was cut off," Kravchenko explained.

According to him, "the second stage is 'asset recovery'."

"The same victims were offered 'legal assistance' via messengers to recover what they had lost. Using fictitious names, they sent generated documents and videos and extorted money again under the guise of 'commissions' or 'insurance premiums.' The money received was converted into cryptocurrency, withdrawn through a network of controlled individuals, and distributed among the participants," the Prosecutor General reported.

Currently, 9 victims, citizens of Latvia and Lithuania, have been identified. The amount of damages inflicted on them exceeds UAH 8 million. During the special operation, over 30 searches were conducted. - Kravchenko stated.

According to the Prosecutor General, "computer equipment (including 41 mobile phones, 46 laptops, and 4 tablets), server equipment, electronic data carriers, documentation, cryptocurrency wallets, bank cards, traumatic weapons, luxury cars, and cash in various currencies totaling more than UAH 21 million were seized."

All members of the criminal organization, according to his data, were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They have been notified of suspicion of committing fraud on an especially large scale, legalizing criminally obtained proceeds, creating and leading a criminal organization, and participating in it (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 209, Parts 1, 2 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Currently, 10 suspects have been remanded in custody without the right to bail, and one, due to health reasons, has been placed under round-the-clock house arrest," the Prosecutor General reported.

According to him, the investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers continue to analyze the array of seized electronic evidence, identify additional episodes of criminal activity, and all involved persons.

"Modern crimes know no borders, but our response to them is also becoming global. The digital footprint inevitably leads to accountability. We continue to work," Kravchenko emphasized.

