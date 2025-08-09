Each had about 250 "workplaces": another network of fraudulent call centers was exposed in Dnipro

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have shut down five fraudulent call centers in the city of Dnipro, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to prosecutors, each call center had about 250 workstations equipped with modern computer hardware, headsets, and specialized software for making calls and concealing real numbers.

The perpetrators used SIM cards from mobile operators in EU countries. Victims were misled under the guise of bank employees and service companies, after which they gained access to their funds.

During the searches, over a thousand units of computer equipment, mobile phones, a large number of foreign operator SIM cards, as well as other information carriers and documents were seized.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceeding is being conducted under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The circle of all involved persons and the number of victims are currently being established.

