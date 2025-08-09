Each had about 250 "workplaces": another network of fraudulent call centers was exposed in Dnipro

$41.460.00
August 9, 06:10 AM • 27991 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 166426 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 97325 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 243229 views
August 8, 01:00 PM • 232675 views
August 8, 12:43 PM • 101384 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145071 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
August 8, 09:44 AM • 77795 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 55885 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 39065 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Trump administration increases pressure on Harvard over patents and research fundingAugust 9, 04:10 AM • 15587 views
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decisionAugust 9, 07:36 AM • 31280 views
In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attackVideo08:59 AM • 6748 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild09:42 AM • 19863 views
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW09:59 AM • 30340 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 243246 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 148686 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
August 8, 01:00 PM • 232690 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 230357 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 09:00 AM • 164331 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Kharkiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 230366 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 200753 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 212016 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 214686 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 201218 views
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times

Each had about 250 "workplaces": another network of fraudulent call centers was exposed in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office shut down five fraudulent call centers in Dnipro. The perpetrators used EU SIM cards to access victims' funds under the guise of bank employees.

Each had about 250 "workplaces": another network of fraudulent call centers was exposed in Dnipro

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have shut down five fraudulent call centers in the city of Dnipro, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to prosecutors, each call center had about 250 workstations equipped with modern computer hardware, headsets, and specialized software for making calls and concealing real numbers.

The perpetrators used SIM cards from mobile operators in EU countries. Victims were misled under the guise of bank employees and service companies, after which they gained access to their funds.

Deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias: members of a fraudulent call center were detained in Transcarpathia05.06.24, 17:02 • 26811 views

During the searches, over a thousand units of computer equipment, mobile phones, a large number of foreign operator SIM cards, as well as other information carriers and documents were seized.

Additionally

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceeding is being conducted under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The circle of all involved persons and the number of victims are currently being established.

10 million scheme: dealers forced pensioners to buy dietary supplements through call centers07.02.25, 12:49 • 20321 view

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro
European Union