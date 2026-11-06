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In Dnipro, a suspect in a terrorist attack against a city council official who died in a car explosion was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

A 48-year-old resident of Dnipro is suspected of blowing up a city council official’s car on orders from a representative of the Russian Federation. The victim died from his injuries.

In Dnipro, a suspect in a terrorist attack against a city council official who died in a car explosion was detained

In Dnipro, a 48-year-old man suspected of blowing up the car of the head of the Left-Bank Administration of the City Council on the orders of a representative of the Russian Federation was detained. The explosion occurred in April 2025, and the official died from the injuries sustained. The man was notified of suspicion of a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 48-year-old local resident involved in the blowing up of the car of the head of the Left-Bank Administration of the Dnipro City Council was detained and notified of suspicion. As a result of the detonation, the official sustained severe injuries from which he died

- the statement said.

It was established that in April 2025, acting on instructions from a representative of the aggressor state, the suspect planted an improvised explosive device under the official's car, which was parked near a high-rise apartment building. When the man got into the car, an explosion occurred.

As a result of a set of investigative and operational measures, the suspect in the terrorist attack was identified. On November 3, 2026, he was detained.

During the search, evidence confirming his involvement in the crime was seized from him.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail is being decided.

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Olga Rozgon

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