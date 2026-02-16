Russian authorities reported serious damage to energy facilities in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions after a night attack, which led to power and heating outages in residential areas. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Local administrations confirmed that the regions' energy system is operating in an extreme mode, and emergency services are unable to restore damaged nodes due to the scale of the destruction. Residents of several municipalities are forced to remain without basic utility services in winter conditions.

Power outage in Bryansk region and shutdown of heat supply

Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that as a result of damage to infrastructure facilities, five municipal districts, as well as part of the regional center, were left without electricity and heat.

Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod Oblast

Russian officials admit that a direct hit on energy nodes paralyzed the operation of boiler houses, creating a critical situation for social facilities and private households. Currently, the exact terms for restoring power are not named, as the degree of technical damage requires lengthy repairs.

Energy crisis in Belgorod and round-the-clock repair work

A similar situation was recorded in the Belgorod region, where shelling caused the destruction of important elements of the energy network. The head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed that energy workers have been forced to work around the clock for several weeks in a row due to regular damage to transformers and power lines.

All emergency crews worked all night and continue to work today, as they have for the last few weeks, practically around the clock. – Gladkov reported.

Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling