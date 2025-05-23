In Brussels, the possibility of depriving Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council will be discussed again.
Kyiv • UNN
On May 27, in Brussels, at a meeting of the EU Council, ministers will consider suspending Hungary's right to vote due to serious violations of fundamental EU values. According to UNN, with reference to the press service of the EU Council, this is the eighth hearing on Budapest within the framework of this procedure, initiated by the European Parliament in 2018.
Details
According to the Reasoned proposal for launching the Article 7 procedure, Hungary is allowed to react in cases of systematic violation of the principles of democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the rights of minorities.
During the meeting, ministers are expected to assess whether there is a "serious and persistent breach" of these principles by Hungary.
Let us remind you
Recently, 26 MEPs called on Brussels to freeze funding for Hungary due to restrictions on freedoms, undermining democracy and ignoring EU values. The letter was signed by representatives of several factions of the European Parliament.