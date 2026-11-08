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In Amsterdam, 200,000 people took to the streets to protest the Dutch government's policy toward Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

A "Red Line" protest against the government's policy toward Israel took place in Amsterdam. The organizers said that 200,000 people participated.

In Amsterdam, 200,000 people took to the streets to protest the Dutch government's policy toward Israel

In Amsterdam, at least 200,000 people took part in a demonstration against the Dutch government’s policy toward Israel. The event’s organizers reported this. According to police, the “Red Line” protest passed without serious incidents. NOS reported this, writes UNN.

Details

Many participants were dressed in red and waved red and Palestinian flags. Demonstrators also held signs and banners reading “Zionism is racism,” “No support for apartheid from the Netherlands,” and “Free Palestine.”

Participants demanded that the government take stronger action toward Israel over the violence against Palestinians.

The demonstrators marched around Vondelpark. The event began and ended at Museumplein.

At the same time, there were some isolated incidents. In particular, AT5 reported that police used batons against demonstrators on Overtoom Street. This happened during an attempt to detain a man who was standing at a bus stop and refused to leave. Passersby also became involved in the incident. The man was eventually detained.

A group of people also gathered on Overtoom carrying banners, one of which read “We support Hamas.”

The organizers had previously stated that they could not completely rule out the participation of Hamas supporters in the demonstration, but emphasized that the event was primarily dedicated to defending human rights.

NOS correspondents also heard march participants shouting that they would never support Hamas.

This was the fourth “Red Line” demonstration. This time, 13 organizations joined it, including Amnesty International, Oxfam Novib, and Save the Children.

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Olga Rozgon

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