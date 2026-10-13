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In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Tomorrow, from 06:00 to 23:59, restrictions will affect businesses and all consumers. Between 0.5 and 2 queues will be switched off due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity

Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine, with between 0.5 and 2 queues planned to be switched off. This was stated in a message from Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

How consumption restrictions will be applied:

• 06:00 – 23:59 – power restriction schedules for industry and business;

• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 0.5 to 2 queues).

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities 

- Ukrenergo reported.

Zelenskyy: after Russian attacks, there is extensive damage to the energy sector, with restoration efforts underway around the clock09.10.26, 13:29 • 6232 views

Antonina Tumanova

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