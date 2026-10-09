Zelenskyy: after Russian attacks, there is extensive damage to the energy sector, with restoration efforts underway around the clock

Following Russian attacks, there is extensive damage to the power grid and electricity transmission facilities. Restoration work is being carried out around the clock. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on October 9 following a conference call attended by military and government officials, UNN reports.

Regarding the energy sector

"First: I am grateful to all the repair crews, employees of energy companies, and those regional authorities that are promptly restoring the operation of the energy system after Russian strikes," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Unfortunately, there is extensive damage to the power grid and electricity transmission facilities. Restoration work is being carried out around the clock - Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, "the needs for energy equipment and air defense packages have been updated." "The Foreign Ministry and the Office team are preparing the relevant communication with partners. I will speak with the leaders," the President said.

Resilience plans

"Second: there was a report on the deadlines for implementing resilience plans, particularly in the Kyiv region and other regions. Any delays in the work are completely unacceptable, and the responsibility of the Ministry of Infrastructure and regional administrations is personal. Tasks concerning Kyiv were defined separately—due to the city authorities’ almost complete failure to take the necessary steps. There was a report on the situation in Pryluky, Chernihiv region; I instructed them to prepare, by the end of the week, a complete package of decisions that had been discussed with the people of Pryluky," Zelenskyy wrote.

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