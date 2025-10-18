IMF demands hryvnia devaluation from NBU before new loan negotiations

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 8150 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 13920 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
08:50 AM • 14313 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 33783 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 58087 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 43262 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 46320 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35890 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25221 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22497 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
US and China prepare for new round of trade talks on tariff reductionOctober 18, 03:57 AM • 16129 views
In Russia, prisoners' salaries exceeded teachers' incomes - Foreign Intelligence ServiceOctober 18, 04:33 AM • 6292 views
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhotoOctober 18, 05:37 AM • 10390 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 17726 views
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US07:59 AM • 12048 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 82281 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 106209 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 132255 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 97503 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 122271 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 17727 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 32549 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 39714 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 67935 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 115109 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system
Google Play
MIM-104 Patriot

IMF demands hryvnia devaluation from NBU before new loan negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

The International Monetary Fund is pressuring the National Bank of Ukraine to devalue the hryvnia, which could strengthen the country's finances. NBU officials are resisting, citing risks to inflation and public sentiment.

IMF demands hryvnia devaluation from NBU - BloombergThe International Monetary Fund demands that the National Bank of Ukraine devalue the hryvnia before negotiations on a new loan for Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

The International Monetary Fund is pressuring the National Bank of Ukraine to devalue the war-torn country's currency, a proposal that risks creating tension in Kyiv ahead of crucial negotiations on a new loan package.

- the publication writes.

According to sources, the IMF emphasizes the benefits of a controlled devaluation of the hryvnia as a step that could help strengthen Ukraine's strained finances by increasing budget revenues denominated in local currency.

But officials at the National Bank of Ukraine are resisting such a move, citing risks to inflation and public sentiment.

- sources say.

Differences in economic policy pose a potential threat as Ukraine seeks a new loan package from the Washington-based lender, given that the war with Russia is now in its fourth year.

In negotiations with the IMF, the currency issue adds tension. Devaluation can lead to an increase in nominal budget revenues, as export contracts are denominated in foreign currency.

According to sources, NBU representatives are reluctant to succumb to IMF pressure, citing potential harm to the economy. The projected benefits are limited, as Ukraine's budget largely depends on direct international aid, they said, while devaluation could also trigger inflation that could wipe out the fiscal cushion. In addition, there will be political consequences.

Ukrainian leaders have long been wary of devaluation, and the public is sensitive to price fluctuations caused by financial crises that preceded the war with Russia. According to a source, with no end to the war in sight and fatigue growing, political leaders will be reluctant to agree to such a move.

Recall

The US supports a new IMF lending program for Ukraine and the European Union's initiative to provide Ukraine with a loan based on Russian central bank assets blocked in the West.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
National Bank of Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
United States
Ukraine