Illegal enrichment of UAH 20 million: a case was closed in Prykarpattia due to the death of the defendant, but the assets were seized

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15508 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34915 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72948 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128735 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159710 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221482 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107866 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182464 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61400 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42654 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221479 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127279 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182460 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135278 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 380 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4672 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40306 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79604 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53054 views
Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

Illegal enrichment of UAH 20 million: a case was closed in Prykarpattia due to the death of the defendant, but the assets were seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3030 views

The former head of the State Environmental Inspection of the Carpathian District was found to have signs of illegal enrichment of UAH 20 million. The case was closed due to death, but the property was seized.

Illegal enrichment of UAH 20 million: a case was closed in Prykarpattia due to the death of the defendant, but the assets were seized

The former head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Carpathian District was found to have signs of illegal enrichment - assets worth almost 20 million hryvnias. The case was sent to court, but due to the death of the defendant, it had to be closed. However, the suspect's assets are under arrest, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

The SBI, together with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, has identified signs of illegal enrichment by the former head of the DEI of the Carpathian District.

We are talking about assets worth almost 20 million hryvnias - three apartments, a non-residential premises in Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as two premium cars registered to relatives and third parties

- the statement reads.

After the completion of the pre-trial investigation, the case of illegal enrichment was sent to court for consideration.

During its consideration, the defendant died and the case was closed

- the SBI said.

The SBI also initiated a civil recovery of property to the state. The collected materials became the basis for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to file a corresponding lawsuit in court.

Currently, the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the property to ensure the civil claim

- the SBI said in a statement.

Addition

The SBI exposed an official of one of the military units stationed in Vinnytsia region. The investigation established that he illegally issued combat payments for almost UAH 5 million.

The SBI exposed a scheme in Kherson region, where officials demanded money from the military for fictitious payments. The perpetrators illegally received almost one and a half million hryvnias.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk
