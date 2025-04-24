Illegal enrichment of UAH 20 million: a case was closed in Prykarpattia due to the death of the defendant, but the assets were seized

The former head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Carpathian District was found to have signs of illegal enrichment - assets worth almost 20 million hryvnias. The case was sent to court, but due to the death of the defendant, it had to be closed. However, the suspect's assets are under arrest, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

The SBI, together with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, has identified signs of illegal enrichment by the former head of the DEI of the Carpathian District.

We are talking about assets worth almost 20 million hryvnias - three apartments, a non-residential premises in Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as two premium cars registered to relatives and third parties - the statement reads.

After the completion of the pre-trial investigation, the case of illegal enrichment was sent to court for consideration.

During its consideration, the defendant died and the case was closed - the SBI said.

The SBI also initiated a civil recovery of property to the state. The collected materials became the basis for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to file a corresponding lawsuit in court.

Currently, the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the property to ensure the civil claim - the SBI said in a statement.

Addition

The SBI exposed an official of one of the military units stationed in Vinnytsia region. The investigation established that he illegally issued combat payments for almost UAH 5 million.

The SBI exposed a scheme in Kherson region, where officials demanded money from the military for fictitious payments. The perpetrators illegally received almost one and a half million hryvnias.