Ihor Kostiuk has been dismissed as head coach of “Dynamo”

By decision of Kyiv "Dynamo" president Ihor Surkis, Ihor Kostiuk has been dismissed from his position as head coach. This is stated in the club’s statement, reports UNN.

Details

After the matchday nine UPL match against "Polissia," in which "Dynamo" suffered a 1:3 defeat, Ihor Kostiuk was dismissed from his position as head coach by decision of the capital club’s president, Ihor Surkis - the statement says.

The team will be prepared for the upcoming Ukrainian championship matches, in particular the match against "Kudrivka" on October 23, by Maciej Kendziorek, who will serve as acting head coach.

Additional information

Maciej Kendziorek is an assistant coach at "Dynamo." Previously, he worked as an analyst coach, a set-piece specialist, and a head coach.

Born on July 1, 1980, he has a higher education degree—a bachelor’s degree in political science—and holds a UEFA Pro Licence coaching qualification. He began his coaching career in 2003, initially working as a head coach and assistant with teams in Poland’s lower leagues. From 2016 to 2020, he was an assistant coach at "Raków," which during that period won Poland’s second and first divisions.

Ihor Kostiuk was appointed as "Dynamo"’s coach in December 2025. Since November, Kostiuk had been serving as acting head coach after Oleksandr Shovkovskyi was dismissed.

Ihor Kostyuk appointed head coach of "Dynamo"

Under Kostiuk, "Dynamo" played 37 matches, recording 24 wins, 3 draws, and 10 defeats. Also under Kostiuk, "Dynamo" won the Ukrainian Cup.

In matchday nine of the UPL, "Dynamo" lost to "Polissia" 3:1, while the "wolves" had been playing with ten men since the fifth minute of the match, as Zhytomyr goalkeeper Oleh Kudryk received a straight red card.

Ukrainian boxer and first vice president of "Polissia" Oleksandr Usyk predicted a victory for the Zhytomyr side while they were shorthanded.

“Dynamo” is the winner of the Ukrainian Football Cup