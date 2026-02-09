$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 20702 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 26914 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 44199 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 44764 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 38604 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 37536 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26361 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17921 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13379 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Exclusives
Ihor Harbaruk and Fedir Danylyk have become new members of the board of JSC "State Joint-Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Fedir Danylyk and Ihor Harbaruk have been appointed new members of the board of JSC "State Joint-Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" starting from February 5, 2026. Both have significant experience in public administration and economics.

Ihor Harbaruk and Fedir Danylyk have become new members of the board of JSC "State Joint-Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine"

JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" reports that on February 5, 2026, by order of the head of the "State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine", new members of the company's board were elected, UNN writes.

They are Fedir Danylyk and Ihor Harbaruk, employees of the company's apparatus.

- reported the SAC.

As noted by the company:

  • Fedir Fedorovych Danylyk has over 15 years of experience in managing state structures. He possesses systemic competencies in anti-corruption compliance, internal investigations, prevention of offenses, and risk management;
    • Ihor Mykolaiovych Harbaruk has 20 years of management experience in the real sector of the economy, forming state policy in the field of economic development and vocational education. He is an economist, an expert in strategic management, and a member of the "Economic Discussion Club."

      "JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" is a team of leaders united by common values and life principles, whose goal is to form the key state operator of critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the company emphasized.

      Lilia Podolyak

      Ihor Garbaruk