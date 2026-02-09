Ihor Harbaruk and Fedir Danylyk have become new members of the board of JSC "State Joint-Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine"
Kyiv • UNN
Fedir Danylyk and Ihor Harbaruk have been appointed new members of the board of JSC "State Joint-Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" starting from February 5, 2026. Both have significant experience in public administration and economics.
JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" reports that on February 5, 2026, by order of the head of the "State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine", new members of the company's board were elected, UNN writes.
They are Fedir Danylyk and Ihor Harbaruk, employees of the company's apparatus.
As noted by the company:
- Fedir Fedorovych Danylyk has over 15 years of experience in managing state structures. He possesses systemic competencies in anti-corruption compliance, internal investigations, prevention of offenses, and risk management;
- Ihor Mykolaiovych Harbaruk has 20 years of management experience in the real sector of the economy, forming state policy in the field of economic development and vocational education. He is an economist, an expert in strategic management, and a member of the "Economic Discussion Club."
"JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" is a team of leaders united by common values and life principles, whose goal is to form the key state operator of critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the company emphasized.