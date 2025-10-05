Ihnat on Russia's tactics: often uses large combined strikes focused on one region

Russians often use large combined strikes, specifically targeting one of the regions. This time, it was Lviv Oblast. The enemy uses various tactical methods and routes to carry out air attacks.

This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

A typical combined strike... The enemy uses various tactical methods, uses different routes. A huge number (of drones and missiles - ed.) fly from different directions, encircling the launch sites from the sea, air, and land in a semicircle. The enemy often uses large combined strikes, specifically targeting one of the regions. We have seen more than once how Kyiv was attacked by a large number of air attack weapons from different sides. Lviv, Lviv Oblast, suffered such an attack. - Ihnat said.

Addition

The defense forces shot down/suppressed 478 out of 549 Russian air targets. Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 6 locations.

The enemy again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure. There were hits and destruction.