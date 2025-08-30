$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Ukrainian aviation is increasing the number of F-16s, which have already been used to repel enemy attacks. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed their use tonight.

Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight

There are more F-16 fighters in Ukrainian aviation. In particular, they were used last night to repel an enemy attack. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat on the air of the telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

There are more F-16s in Ukrainian aviation. They are being used, and this night in particular, together with other pilots, they provided the statistics that we publish every morning here

- said Ihnat.

He noted that the aviation vertical in Ukraine is growing, both in military command bodies and in the aviation component itself.

Belgium to transfer several F-16s to Ukraine in September

Addition

The Air Force reported that Russia launched 537 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with 510 drones and 38 missiles neutralized.

Commander of the Air Force Aviation, Colonel Oleksandr Diakiv, stated that F-16 and Mirage aircraft are actively operating in Ukrainian airspace.

Ukraine has lost several F-16 fighters. In particular, on May 16, 2025, at about 03:30, contact with an F-16 aircraft was lost. The Ukrainian fighter was performing a mission to repel an enemy air attack. An emergency situation arose on board, and the pilot had to eject.

