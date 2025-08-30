Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight

There are more F-16 fighters in Ukrainian aviation. In particular, they were used last night to repel an enemy attack. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat on the air of the telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

There are more F-16s in Ukrainian aviation. They are being used, and this night in particular, together with other pilots, they provided the statistics that we publish every morning here - said Ihnat.

He noted that the aviation vertical in Ukraine is growing, both in military command bodies and in the aviation component itself.

Belgium to transfer several F-16s to Ukraine in September

Addition

The Air Force reported that Russia launched 537 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with 510 drones and 38 missiles neutralized.

Commander of the Air Force Aviation, Colonel Oleksandr Diakiv, stated that F-16 and Mirage aircraft are actively operating in Ukrainian airspace.

Ukraine has lost several F-16 fighters. In particular, on May 16, 2025, at about 03:30, contact with an F-16 aircraft was lost. The Ukrainian fighter was performing a mission to repel an enemy air attack. An emergency situation arose on board, and the pilot had to eject.