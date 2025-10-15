$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14874 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28668 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24680 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25081 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22562 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18327 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17528 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33348 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33388 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13813 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
If the Kremlin is not decisively repelled, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries will only intensify - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia's true intentions are to intensify aggression, targeting EU and NATO countries. He emphasized that hybrid aggression against the West will intensify if the Kremlin is not decisively repelled.

If the Kremlin is not decisively repelled, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries will only intensify - Budanov

The true intentions of the Russian Federation under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin are to escalate aggression; his target is the countries of the European Union and NATO. And if the Kremlin is not decisively repelled now, hybrid aggression against the West will only intensify. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during the 13th meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés, UNN reports.

According to him, the security order established after the Second World War, the supremacy of international law, the inviolability of borders, and the condemnation of acts of aggression and wars did not suit the Kremlin. And the leadership of the Russian Federation intended to completely destroy the system of world security, sow chaos in the world, distrust and enmity between all countries.

And Ukraine, unfortunately, is only an episode in the aggressive intentions of the Kremlin. If we had not stood our ground now, the Russian Federation would have already moved further. Moreover, all Ukrainian economic, military, and human potential would have been annexed to the Russian Federation. Therefore, let's not have illusions: Putin's true intentions are to continue and escalate aggression. Now his target is the countries of the European Union and NATO, in which the Kremlin sees the main threat to the dominance of the Russian authoritarian regime.

- Budanov emphasized.

He stressed that only the first points of the hybrid warfare doctrine are currently being implemented in Europe.

In the near future, if the Kremlin is not stopped, hybrid aggression will only spread and intensify, as we all saw in Ukraine in late 2013 - early 2014.

- noted the head of military intelligence.

Kyrylo Budanov expressed sincere gratitude to Ukraine's partner countries for their invaluable assistance.

Fortunately, Ukraine is not alone in its struggle. Free nations stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this just fight. Without you, it would indeed be much harder for us, and perhaps everything would have already ended. Russia certainly did not expect such powerful international support for Ukraine. Therefore, the Russian Federation desperately needs a pause to restore its military capabilities first and foremost.

- stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

He emphasized that Ukrainians, like no one else, want peace and dream that the tragedy will never be repeated in any country, anywhere on the globe.

We have also gained invaluable experience in countering Russian aggression in all its dimensions and are ready to share it with others. Over the years of this war, we have acquired unique properties of interaction with manufacturers of modern technologies and weapons in the world, and we also have a developed domestic military-industrial complex. We are ready and open for cooperation for comprehensive peace and strengthening global world security.

- Budanov concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine