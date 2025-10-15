If the Kremlin is not decisively repelled, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries will only intensify - Budanov

The true intentions of the Russian Federation under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin are to escalate aggression; his target is the countries of the European Union and NATO. And if the Kremlin is not decisively repelled now, hybrid aggression against the West will only intensify. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during the 13th meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés, UNN reports.

According to him, the security order established after the Second World War, the supremacy of international law, the inviolability of borders, and the condemnation of acts of aggression and wars did not suit the Kremlin. And the leadership of the Russian Federation intended to completely destroy the system of world security, sow chaos in the world, distrust and enmity between all countries.

And Ukraine, unfortunately, is only an episode in the aggressive intentions of the Kremlin. If we had not stood our ground now, the Russian Federation would have already moved further. Moreover, all Ukrainian economic, military, and human potential would have been annexed to the Russian Federation. Therefore, let's not have illusions: Putin's true intentions are to continue and escalate aggression. Now his target is the countries of the European Union and NATO, in which the Kremlin sees the main threat to the dominance of the Russian authoritarian regime. - Budanov emphasized.

He stressed that only the first points of the hybrid warfare doctrine are currently being implemented in Europe.

In the near future, if the Kremlin is not stopped, hybrid aggression will only spread and intensify, as we all saw in Ukraine in late 2013 - early 2014. - noted the head of military intelligence.

Kyrylo Budanov expressed sincere gratitude to Ukraine's partner countries for their invaluable assistance.

Fortunately, Ukraine is not alone in its struggle. Free nations stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this just fight. Without you, it would indeed be much harder for us, and perhaps everything would have already ended. Russia certainly did not expect such powerful international support for Ukraine. Therefore, the Russian Federation desperately needs a pause to restore its military capabilities first and foremost. - stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

He emphasized that Ukrainians, like no one else, want peace and dream that the tragedy will never be repeated in any country, anywhere on the globe.