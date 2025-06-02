If Russia were ready for a complete ceasefire, it would not lose planes - Tikhyi

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 18033 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 46580 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61431 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 114698 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145573 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152490 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 204939 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212773 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122429 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 310995 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.1m/s
57%
750mm
Popular news

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 110961 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 19655 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 118257 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

12:24 PM • 14898 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 35255 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 114698 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 310995 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 354504 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 367573 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 371957 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 112178 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 125481 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 204783 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 145369 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 175204 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

If Russia were ready for a complete ceasefire, it would not lose planes - Tikhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Ukraine has been ready for a complete ceasefire since March 11, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said. According to him, if Russia were ready, it would not lose its planes, because Ukraine is defending itself.

If Russia were ready for a complete ceasefire, it would not lose planes - Tikhyi

If Russia, like Ukraine, had been ready for a complete ceasefire, it would not have lost its planes. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tykhyi during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Ukraine has been expressing its full readiness for a truce and a complete ceasefire since March 11. If they (the Russians - ed.) were also ready, they would not have lost their planes 

- said Tykhyi.

Russia continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire - Kyslytsia02.06.25, 17:58 • 1176 views

Addition

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Ukraine and Russia cannot be considered on the same level, because our state is defending itself, and Russia is attacking.

SBU Head Malyuk said that in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian drones hit targets at 4 Russian military airfields. 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported that at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed and even more were damaged.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Vasyl Malyuk
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9