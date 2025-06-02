If Russia were ready for a complete ceasefire, it would not lose planes - Tikhyi

If Russia, like Ukraine, had been ready for a complete ceasefire, it would not have lost its planes. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tykhyi during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Ukraine has been expressing its full readiness for a truce and a complete ceasefire since March 11. If they (the Russians - ed.) were also ready, they would not have lost their planes - said Tykhyi.

Russia continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire - Kyslytsia

Addition

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Ukraine and Russia cannot be considered on the same level, because our state is defending itself, and Russia is attacking.

SBU Head Malyuk said that in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian drones hit targets at 4 Russian military airfields. 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported that at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed and even more were damaged.