If Russia refuses a ceasefire, sanctions must be strengthened - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 4788 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 15457 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 32878 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57593 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 47526 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64727 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70940 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63029 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65670 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70511 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news

Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

May 10, 04:00 AM • 3568 views

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

May 10, 04:21 AM • 6768 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14358 views

SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

May 10, 06:33 AM • 9236 views

After a month of living together, the guy stole 300,000 hryvnias from the girl and took a taxi to Odesa

07:44 AM • 4380 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14393 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 126887 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 140365 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 123724 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 185207 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 1766 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57589 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 41344 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 48497 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 57182 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

If Russia refuses a ceasefire, sanctions must be strengthened - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The President of Ukraine stated that in case of Russia's refusal to cease fire, sanctions should be applied. The preparation of the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation with the participation of many countries is also underway.

If Russia refuses a ceasefire, sanctions must be strengthened - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that sanctions should be applied if Russia refuses to cease fire. In particular, he reminded that the 17th package of sanctions against the aggressor state is being prepared. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

If Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions must be applied. Increased sanctions against its energy sector and banking system

- emphasized the president.

Zelenskyy said that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia is currently being prepared. In particular, Great Britain, Norway, the United States and Belgium joined its formation.

A strong 17th package of sanctions from the European Union is being prepared. It will be coordinated with the sanctions of Great Britain, Norway, Belgium, and the United States of America

- Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, according to the head of state, Canada joined the strengthening of sanctions.

We welcome Canada's signal to strengthen sanctions on their part

- added Zelenskyy.

Supplement

Representatives of the USA, Ukraine and Europe have formed a list of conditions for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. US Presidential Special Representative Stephen Whitcoff must hand it over to Putin.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
European Union
Canada
Belgium
Norway
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
