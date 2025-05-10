If Russia refuses a ceasefire, sanctions must be strengthened - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that sanctions should be applied if Russia refuses to cease fire. In particular, he reminded that the 17th package of sanctions against the aggressor state is being prepared. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

If Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions must be applied. Increased sanctions against its energy sector and banking system - emphasized the president.

Zelenskyy said that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia is currently being prepared. In particular, Great Britain, Norway, the United States and Belgium joined its formation.

A strong 17th package of sanctions from the European Union is being prepared. It will be coordinated with the sanctions of Great Britain, Norway, Belgium, and the United States of America - Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, according to the head of state, Canada joined the strengthening of sanctions.

We welcome Canada's signal to strengthen sanctions on their part - added Zelenskyy.

Supplement

Representatives of the USA, Ukraine and Europe have formed a list of conditions for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. US Presidential Special Representative Stephen Whitcoff must hand it over to Putin.