IDF announces new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 78 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
12:05 AM • 4814 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
09:48 PM • 23131 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 34606 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 46499 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 42122 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 46392 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 48620 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 54967 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 48902 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
74%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Saturday regarding the situation in the Middle EastFebruary 28, 04:02 PM • 9266 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - StubbFebruary 28, 04:27 PM • 16575 views
Iranian drone attacked international airport in KuwaitVideoFebruary 28, 04:53 PM • 7802 views
White House confirms Trump monitored Iran strikes from Mar-a-Lago villaFebruary 28, 05:07 PM • 8484 views
Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - MediaFebruary 28, 05:23 PM • 8154 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 43321 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 47450 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 40329 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 44373 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 45395 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 24020 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 23575 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 23430 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 23568 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 37706 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

IDF announces new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Israel Defense Forces announced a new phase of military operation aimed at destroying Iranian ballistic missiles and air defense systems. Explosions were heard in Tehran, and local media confirm attempts by air defense to repel the attack.

IDF announces new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems

The Israel Defense Forces officially announced the launch of another phase of a military operation aimed at destroying key facilities of the Iranian army. The main targets of the attack were ballistic missile launchers and strategic air defense systems that provided cover for Iranian military infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the official statement of the IDF, the new wave of strikes aims to finally deprive Iran of the ability to carry out massive missile attacks on Israeli territory.

IDF attacks Iran's ballistic missiles and air defense systems

– the statement says.

Reports of explosions in Tehran and the reaction of local media

Iranian news agency Mehr confirmed that at least two powerful explosions were heard in the capital, causing panic among the local population.

Currently, official Tehran has not provided detailed information on the scale of destruction or casualties among personnel, but Iranian sources note that air defense tried to repel the attack in the sky over the city.

"The US did not start this conflict, but we will finish it": US Secretary of War speaks out on operation in Iran01.03.26, 02:18 • 1504 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran