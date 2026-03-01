IDF announces new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems

The Israel Defense Forces officially announced the launch of another phase of a military operation aimed at destroying key facilities of the Iranian army. The main targets of the attack were ballistic missile launchers and strategic air defense systems that provided cover for Iranian military infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the official statement of the IDF, the new wave of strikes aims to finally deprive Iran of the ability to carry out massive missile attacks on Israeli territory.

IDF attacks Iran's ballistic missiles and air defense systems – the statement says.

Reports of explosions in Tehran and the reaction of local media

Iranian news agency Mehr confirmed that at least two powerful explosions were heard in the capital, causing panic among the local population.

Currently, official Tehran has not provided detailed information on the scale of destruction or casualties among personnel, but Iranian sources note that air defense tried to repel the attack in the sky over the city.

