IAEA deployed 217 missions in Ukraine - Grossi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

IAEA head Rafael Grossi reported on 217 Agency missions in Ukraine involving 176 employees, covering all nuclear power plants, including Chernobyl. The IAEA almost daily informs about the situation at the occupied ZNPP, where its launch after de-occupation may take years.

IAEA deployed 217 missions in Ukraine - Grossi

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced that the Agency has deployed 217 of its missions in Ukraine. These missions involve 176 employees, Grossi added during his speech to the Board of Governors, writes UNN with reference to the official website of the IAEA.

Details

The IAEA is currently present at all nuclear power plants, including Chernobyl, in Ukraine. We have deployed 217 missions involving 176 employees

 - Grossi reported.

The head of the IAEA also added that the Agency's teams inform the world community about the situation at the occupied ZNPP almost daily.

On September 1, 2022, I crossed the front line with a team of IAEA experts to deploy the first ISAMZ team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Since then, the IAEA has been providing the international community with updated information on the situation at the ZNPP, for several weeks, almost daily. Our teams have provided objective, impartial and indispensable interaction at the plant regarding the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and the five specific principles for the protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

- Grossi noted.

Addition

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk, during the presentation of the government's action program, reported that after the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the process of its launch will take years. This is primarily due to the unknown extent of damage caused by the Russian invaders.

At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by the Russians, problems with water supply for cooling six reactors in a cold shutdown state have sharply increased. The IAEA warns: in hot weather and high evaporation, the situation could escalate into a crisis dangerous for all of Europe.

