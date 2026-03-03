IAEA confirms damage to Iranian uranium enrichment plant in Natanz

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday that Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant had sustained "some recent damage" during the US-Israeli air campaign, though it noted that "no radiological consequences are expected," UNN writes.

Based on the latest available satellite imagery, the IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to the entrance buildings of the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in Natanz, Iran. No radiological consequences are expected, and no additional impact on the FEP itself, which was severely damaged during the June conflict, has been detected. - the IAEA reported on Tuesday.

Addition

Earlier, Natanz was attacked by the US during the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June.

As AP notes, nuclear materials are believed to still be on the plant's territory, buried along with damaged and destroyed centrifuges. However, the IAEA has not been allowed to visit any of the facilities attacked by Iran since the end of the war.