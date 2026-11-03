"I will listen to a history lecture" — Zelenskyy called the phone conversation with putin "futile"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the possibility of holding a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be pointless, as the master of the Kremlin would deliver historical lectures rather than resolve issues related to ending the war. Zelenskyy made the statement during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UNN reports.

As for the invitation by telephone. We are not inviting Putin to Kyiv… first of all, in 2022 they came to us without an invitation. But there is no point in inviting Putin to Kyiv because they will not come. Inviting them so that they do not come is destructive. Just as inviting me to Moscow is destructive. It is simply spitting in the face of the whole world, which wants the war to end. Therefore, no one will support trips to Moscow - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that telephone conversations regarding ending the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine would be used by Moscow as an opportunity to avoid meeting again.

We understand this game. It will be fruitless. It will be a very formal, dry telephone conversation, where I will once again listen to a historical lecture from the leader of the Russian Federation rather than hear real steps on how to actually end the war. This should not simply be talked about; we need to sit down, negotiate, and prove where this side is wrong - Zelenskyy added.

According to him, for the war to truly end, it is necessary to meet and take the first step toward ending the war — a ceasefire.

We remind you

On November 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to Berlin, where a meeting is planned, including with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.