I hope negotiations for Kyiv's accession to the EU will begin soon - Mattarella

During his visit to Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Italian counterpart, Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The Italian leader assured of the unwavering friendship between Ukraine and Italy, as well as support in the fight against Russian aggression. He also expressed hope that the process of Ukraine's integration into the EU would accelerate. UNN reports this with reference to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

We have a sincere and devoted friendship with Ukraine. Italy supports the Ukrainian people - said Mattarella.

Details

He added that the intensification of brutal Russian bombardments of the population and civilian infrastructure strengthens Italy's determination to support Kyiv, while continuing to seek all possible opportunities to resolve this dramatic situation.

Later, the head of state confirmed his support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, expressing hope for a "speedy start of negotiations."

Italy is preparing an aid plan for its small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine

Ukraine's security is inextricably linked to Europe's security, and we must resist those who seek to return to the concept of dominance in relations between states, forcing us to take a leap almost a century ago - emphasized the Italian leader.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome.

