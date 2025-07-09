I hope negotiations for Kyiv's accession to the EU will begin soon - Mattarella

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM • 23129 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 22793 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 34530 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 69838 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 40104 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 88110 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 51487 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 67102 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 89752 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 210746 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.8m/s
55%
742mm
Popular news
Trump threatened to bomb Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine - CNNJuly 9, 08:11 AM • 12094 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhaustedJuly 9, 08:28 AM • 80044 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 91654 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 48616 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 49362 views
Publications
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 512 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 6879 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 23175 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 50346 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 69891 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 92416 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 239929 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 421619 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 252426 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 362249 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

I hope negotiations for Kyiv's accession to the EU will begin soon - Mattarella

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Italian President Sergio Mattarella met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, assuring support for Ukraine and expressing hope for a swift start to negotiations regarding EU accession. He emphasized that Ukraine's security is linked to Europe's security.

I hope negotiations for Kyiv's accession to the EU will begin soon - Mattarella

During his visit to Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Italian counterpart, Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The Italian leader assured of the unwavering friendship between Ukraine and Italy, as well as support in the fight against Russian aggression. He also expressed hope that the process of Ukraine's integration into the EU would accelerate. UNN reports this with reference to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

We have a sincere and devoted friendship with Ukraine. Italy supports the Ukrainian people 

- said Mattarella.

Details

He added that the intensification of brutal Russian bombardments of the population and civilian infrastructure strengthens Italy's determination to support Kyiv, while continuing to seek all possible opportunities to resolve this dramatic situation.

Later, the head of state confirmed his support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, expressing hope for a "speedy start of negotiations."

Italy is preparing an aid plan for its small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine09.07.25, 17:41 • 611 views

Ukraine's security is inextricably linked to Europe's security, and we must resist those who seek to return to the concept of dominance in relations between states, forcing us to take a leap almost a century ago

- emphasized the Italian leader.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome.

Zelenskyy invited the Pope to Ukraine and discussed the return of children09.07.25, 17:05 • 580 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Rome
European Union
United Kingdom
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9