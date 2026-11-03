“I don’t know”: Zelenskyy answered whether Elon Musk wants Ukraine to win

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not know whether billionaire and SpaceX chief Elon Musk supports Ukraine’s victory in the war against russia. The President of Ukraine said this during an interview with PBS NewsHour, UNN reports.

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During the interview, journalist Amna Nawaz asked the President of Ukraine whether he believed that Elon Musk supported Ukraine and wanted Ukraine to win the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded:

I don't know, between us. I very much wanted to talk to him about various issues. We spoke at the beginning of the war. We talked about different things. And then, after the war, I conveyed so many positive messages about him. I was very grateful for Starlink. And we are truly very grateful for that. We are very grateful for that. But sometimes his old signals about us, about Ukraine, his... I mean, this is not a pro-Ukrainian position - the President of Ukraine noted.

Zelenskyy also said that he last spoke with Musk at the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

So you haven't spoken to Elon Musk since this downturn, is that right? - the journalist asked.

Yes, of course. And before we spoke, I think, at the very beginning of the war, Elon spoke with Putin and with me. But I wanted to speak with him after... after all these actions by SpaceX, yes, but they did not contact us - Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied.

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The Pentagon Inspector General rejected a request from nine senators for an independent investigation into Starlink and Starshield outages in Ukraine. The decision raised concerns among lawmakers over Elon Musk's influence on defense communications.