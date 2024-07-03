I believe that integration of Ukrainian refugees should be strengthened - Council of Europe Commissioner
Kyiv • UNN
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty emphasizes the need to strengthen the integration of Ukrainian refugees in the EU and other countries, to ensure decent conditions and to invest in the integration system.
The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty believes that the integration of Ukrainians in the EU and beyond should be strengthened. He said this at the High Level Conference on the European Social Charter in Vilnius, according to a correspondent of UNN .
I emphasize that Ukrainian refugees should be granted protection in accordance with the Temporary Protection Directive. Now I have concerns, we see that the warmth of the reception of Ukrainians is not so strong now, and we must provide decent conditions for all Ukrainians in the EU and other countries
According to him, it is also necessary to invest in the integration system, for people who can then go home and those who can stay for some time in the EU countries. "I believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees needs to be strengthened," he emphasized.
Recall
The European Union has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2026.