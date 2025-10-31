Hurricane Melissa kills over 50 people in Haiti and Jamaica - Associated Press

Almost 50 residents of Jamaica and Haiti have died as a result of Hurricane Melissa, which hit the Caribbean countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

According to official data, at least 19 people, including one child, died in Jamaica. Jamaican authorities expect the death toll to rise.

More than 13,000 people remain in overcrowded shelters, 72% of the island remains without electricity, and only 35% of mobile networks are functioning, AP reports.

At the same time, at least 30 people died in Haiti as a result of the hurricane.

Recall

Earlier, Imperial College London stated that climate change made Hurricane Melissa four times more likely.

UNN also reported that Hurricane Melissa received a Category 5 danger rating. The last time a storm of this category was recorded was more than 20 years ago.