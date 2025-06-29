$41.590.00
Hungary said the US lifted sanctions on its nuclear expansion project

Kyiv • UNN

 516 views

The US administration lifted sanctions on the Hungarian Paks NPP expansion project, which were imposed by the previous Joe Biden government.

Hungary said the US lifted sanctions on its nuclear expansion project

The US administration has lifted sanctions on the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant, which were imposed by the previous administration led by Joe Biden. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by UNN with reference to Népszava and Bloomberg.

Details

The Trump administration lifted restrictions on Hungary that had hindered the Paks-2 (Paksi Atomerőmű) project, which were imposed by the United States during Joe Biden's presidency. This was announced by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

The official also stated that the expansion will allow Hungary to produce most of the energy needed by the country by the middle of the next decade.

Background

The project, led by Hungary's Russian partner – Rosatom corporation, has suffered from legal problems and significant delays in recent years.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has also frequently clashed with his European Union counterparts over his close ties with Russia, which supplies the bulk of Hungary's energy imports.

Recall

Hungary is deepening its ties with Russia, allowing for increased Russian influence through financial agreements, including the implementation of the nuclear power plant construction project. With Russian loans, the company of Hungary's largest oligarch Lőrinc Mészáros, Mészáros és Mészáros Kft, is in charge of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, worth 12.5 billion euros.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
European Union
Joe Biden
United States
Hungary
Tesla
