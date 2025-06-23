At ZNPP, the water level in the cooling pond critically dropped

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1144 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:28 PM • 6564 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:19 PM • 22697 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 22930 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 66552 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 52060 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 89458 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 127317 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97304 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 109196 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 49387 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 35019 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 25217 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France08:50 AM • 5108 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 16991 views
Publications
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1104 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 22659 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 307450 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 363217 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 311311 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 98066 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 223129 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 97721 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 99179 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 103950 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

At ZNPP, the water level in the cooling pond critically dropped

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has fallen below 14 meters after the Kakhovka reservoir explosion. The normative indicator is over 16 meters, which creates risks for nuclear safety.

At ZNPP, the water level in the cooling pond critically dropped

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has dropped to a dangerously low level - less than 14 meters, while the established safe norm is more than 16 meters. This happened due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka reservoir dam by Russian troops, after which the water supply source for the station effectively disappeared. Oleg Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, announced this at a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

We do not have proper water consumption after the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka reservoir dam, and accordingly, it has now disappeared. Water for the Zaporizhzhia NPP's water consumption was drawn from there. And the water level in the cooling pond also continues to decrease - currently even less than 14 meters, while the normative value is more than 16 meters

- noted Korikov.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Korikov, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is critical. The facility is experiencing an acute shortage of trained personnel, the radiation monitoring system is failing, and routine repairs have not been carried out for years. This poses a serious threat to nuclear and radiation safety both in Ukraine and in Europe.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Europe
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9