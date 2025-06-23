At ZNPP, the water level in the cooling pond critically dropped

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has dropped to a dangerously low level - less than 14 meters, while the established safe norm is more than 16 meters. This happened due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka reservoir dam by Russian troops, after which the water supply source for the station effectively disappeared. Oleg Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, announced this at a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

We do not have proper water consumption after the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka reservoir dam, and accordingly, it has now disappeared. Water for the Zaporizhzhia NPP's water consumption was drawn from there. And the water level in the cooling pond also continues to decrease - currently even less than 14 meters, while the normative value is more than 16 meters - noted Korikov.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Korikov, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is critical. The facility is experiencing an acute shortage of trained personnel, the radiation monitoring system is failing, and routine repairs have not been carried out for years. This poses a serious threat to nuclear and radiation safety both in Ukraine and in Europe.