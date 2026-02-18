Hungary knows the reason for the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, and the absence of their statements with a clear attribution that Russia shelled "their favorite oil needle" is strange, commented Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi on Budapest's provocations regarding the shutdown of Druzhba, writes UNN.

Hungary has known the exact reason for the shutdown of the oil pipeline since day one. In such a situation, the absence of statements from the Hungarian side with a clear attribution that Russia shelled the oil pipeline - their favorite oil needle, on which they sit - seems strange to us. — said Tykhyi, quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó stated Budapest's decision that diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine would be stopped, "and they will not resume until oil is again sent via the Druzhba oil pipeline."

Bratislava also reported that the Slovak company Slovnaft is temporarily suspending diesel fuel exports to Ukraine and other types of exports.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also noted that "Slovakia may stop electricity supplies to Ukraine."