03:06 PM • 1358 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 4592 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 13217 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 14646 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 13722 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 18807 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 22114 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16561 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17395 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26113 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 24124 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 13280 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 9972 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 18454 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 7760 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 1362 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 7764 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 13219 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 52988 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 68019 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Hungary
Slovakia
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 4560 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 6926 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19362 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 31930 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27082 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

Hungary knows the reason for the shutdown of "Druzhba", the strange absence of their statements about Russia's shelling of their favorite oil needle - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi commented on Budapest's provocations regarding the shutdown of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

Hungary knows the reason for the shutdown of "Druzhba", the strange absence of their statements about Russia's shelling of their favorite oil needle - MFA

Hungary knows the reason for the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, and the absence of their statements with a clear attribution that Russia shelled "their favorite oil needle" is strange, commented Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi on Budapest's provocations regarding the shutdown of Druzhba, writes UNN.

Hungary has known the exact reason for the shutdown of the oil pipeline since day one. In such a situation, the absence of statements from the Hungarian side with a clear attribution that Russia shelled the oil pipeline - their favorite oil needle, on which they sit - seems strange to us.

— said Tykhyi, quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó stated Budapest's decision that diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine would be stopped, "and they will not resume until oil is again sent via the Druzhba oil pipeline."

Bratislava also reported that the Slovak company Slovnaft is temporarily suspending diesel fuel exports to Ukraine and other types of exports.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also noted that "Slovakia may stop electricity supplies to Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

Robert Fico
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine