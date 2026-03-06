Hungary is outraged that Brussels is defending Kyiv and wants to block the supply of Russian oil to Budapest by sea

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
01:05 PM • 5472 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 13411 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 9916 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 14276 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 15163 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 16617 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 17548 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15619 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14017 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21239 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.3m/s
63%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 23526 views
Iranian strikes disabled key US THAAD air defense radars in Jordan and the UAEMarch 6, 05:21 AM • 6376 views
European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of UkraineMarch 6, 06:05 AM • 7410 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 20581 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 11868 views
Publications
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 5268 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 13411 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 11960 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 20682 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 42406 views
Actual people
Andriy Pyshnyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 23224 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 20473 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 22628 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 43834 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 50124 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Technology
The Diplomat
Film

Hungary is outraged that Brussels is defending Kyiv and wants to block the supply of Russian oil to Budapest by sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the European Commission supports Ukraine and is cooperating with Croatia to block Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. According to him, Kyiv refuses to resume oil transit for political reasons.

Hungary is outraged that Brussels is defending Kyiv and wants to block the supply of Russian oil to Budapest by sea

Hungary is outraged that the European Commission supports Ukraine, and furthermore, cooperates with Croatia to block the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia by sea. This was written on X by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by UNN.

Together with Slovakia, we appealed to the European Commission after Ukraine imposed an oil blockade against our countries. More than ten days later, Brussels finally responded. The answer speaks for itself.

- noted the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Yesterday, according to Szijjártó, it became clear that Ukraine refuses to resume oil transit to Hungary for political reasons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that neither Hungarian nor Slovak experts, nor EU experts, would be allowed to inspect the Druzhba oil pipeline. This made it clear that there is no technical reason for the blockade. Then, finally, a response came from Brussels, which clearly indicated that Kyiv and Brussels are working together.

- added Hungary's chief diplomat.

Hungary gave Ukraine three days to resume operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline06.03.26, 15:10 • 1418 views

Szijjártó emphasized that "the European Commission did not stand up for Hungary and Slovakia; instead, it claims that our countries do not face supply difficulties and defends Ukraine, rather than supporting two member states."

Moreover, Brussels is cooperating with Croatia to block the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia by sea, despite an EU decision that allows this when pipeline transport is not possible. This is shameful and outrageous.

- summarized the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Orban complained about Zelenskyy to the EU over the "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline03.03.26, 17:57 • 5753 views

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the country will stop the transit of supplies important for Ukraine. This will continue until the Druzhba oil pipeline is launched.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Croatia
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine