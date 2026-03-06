Hungary is outraged that Brussels is defending Kyiv and wants to block the supply of Russian oil to Budapest by sea
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the European Commission supports Ukraine and is cooperating with Croatia to block Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. According to him, Kyiv refuses to resume oil transit for political reasons.
Hungary is outraged that the European Commission supports Ukraine, and furthermore, cooperates with Croatia to block the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia by sea. This was written on X by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by UNN.
Together with Slovakia, we appealed to the European Commission after Ukraine imposed an oil blockade against our countries. More than ten days later, Brussels finally responded. The answer speaks for itself.
Yesterday, according to Szijjártó, it became clear that Ukraine refuses to resume oil transit to Hungary for political reasons.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that neither Hungarian nor Slovak experts, nor EU experts, would be allowed to inspect the Druzhba oil pipeline. This made it clear that there is no technical reason for the blockade. Then, finally, a response came from Brussels, which clearly indicated that Kyiv and Brussels are working together.
Hungary gave Ukraine three days to resume operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline06.03.26, 15:10 • 1418 views
Szijjártó emphasized that "the European Commission did not stand up for Hungary and Slovakia; instead, it claims that our countries do not face supply difficulties and defends Ukraine, rather than supporting two member states."
Moreover, Brussels is cooperating with Croatia to block the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia by sea, despite an EU decision that allows this when pipeline transport is not possible. This is shameful and outrageous.
Orban complained about Zelenskyy to the EU over the "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline03.03.26, 17:57 • 5753 views
Recall
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the country will stop the transit of supplies important for Ukraine. This will continue until the Druzhba oil pipeline is launched.