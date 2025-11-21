On Thursday, November 20, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called on the European Union (EU) to stop aid to Ukraine after a corruption scandal involving the state-owned company Energoatom. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

There is a military mafia, a corrupt system in Ukraine, and the head of the European Commission [...] instead of stopping payments and demanding immediate financial audits, wants to send another 100 billion euros to Ukraine. This is nonsense. - said the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in Brussels before a meeting with colleagues from other EU countries.

Szijjártó also expressed the opinion that the prospects for Ukraine are currently unfavorable.

Time is not on Ukraine's side. To claim otherwise is an illusion. - he said.

According to the politician, his country would support the initiatives of US President Donald Trump that contribute to ending the war unleashed by Russia.

Recall

Hungary has repeatedly criticized the provision of aid to Ukraine. In particular, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cynically reacted to the letter from the President of the European Commission regarding aid to Ukraine and compared the initiative to "an attempt to help an alcoholic by sending him another box of vodka."

"No, thank you": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Orban's "lectures on corruption"