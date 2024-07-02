Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrives in Kyiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on peace and bilateral relations.
On Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, his press service chief Bertalan Hawashi said, UNN reports citing the Hungarian edition HVG.
Details
"On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, arrived in Kyiv to hold talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," said Bertalan Hawashi, head of the Hungarian prime minister's press service.
He added that the most important topic of the meeting is "the possibility of creating peace," but the two leaders will also discuss current issues of Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.
