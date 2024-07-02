Orban to visit Kyiv on July 2 during EU presidency - FT

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50216 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56688 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79899 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166476 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131833 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180077 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148749 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197498 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3268 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11357 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32854 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34821 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47974 views
Orban to visit Kyiv on July 2 during EU presidency - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20714 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may visit Kyiv on July 2 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Financial Times reports.

Orban to visit Kyiv on July 2 during EU presidency - FT

On July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, the Financial Times reports, citing sources. This is the Hungarian prime minister's first visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, UNN reports .

Details

Viktor Orban will also meet with other high-ranking officials in Kyiv, an FT source said. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the presidential office, refused to comment on the information about the prime minister's visit. At the same time, another source of the publication confirmed it.

"Orban will be here tomorrow if there are no last-minute changes," he said.

The FT notes that Viktor Orban's visit will take place the day after Hungary takes over the EU Council presidency. Since 2022, all EU leaders have visited Ukraine. According to the newspaper's sources, the visit was agreed upon after talks at the Brussels summit on Hungarians living in western Ukraine's Zakarpattia region. Hungarian authorities claim that 150,000 Hungarians live in Ukraine.

Viktor Orban and other high-ranking Hungarian officials have repeatedly stated claims about the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians in Ukraine. The publication notes that Viktor Orban may use this issue to promote the Russian view of the Ukrainian conflict.

Addendum Addendum

Before the EU summit (June 27-28), Viktor Orban toured Berlin, Paris, and Rome. The visits were made to show European leaders his vision of the global agenda in the first half of 2024 as the EU Council Presidency. On July 1, the presidency passed from Belgium to Hungary.

Orban to meet with Macron in Paris: support for Ukraine is among the topics of discussion26.06.24, 09:39 • 29573 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
